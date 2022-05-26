Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Chubb by 918.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 142,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after buying an additional 128,819 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Chubb by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,615,000 after buying an additional 348,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Chubb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,696,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.44.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,592 shares of company stock worth $14,342,393 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $207.98 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $155.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.47 and its 200 day moving average is $201.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

