Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $514,000 Stock Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,668 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in ENI by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in ENI by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in ENI by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ENI by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of E stock opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.04. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $32.56.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.48. ENI had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.9356 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. This represents a yield of 3.8%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

E has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ENI from €15.30 ($16.28) to €15.40 ($16.38) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ENI from €14.00 ($14.89) to €14.50 ($15.43) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ENI from €14.70 ($15.64) to €14.90 ($15.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.23.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

