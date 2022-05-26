Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 36,270 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,270 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $2,176,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Jabil by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 670,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,160,000 after purchasing an additional 114,277 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil stock opened at $57.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.46.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.90%.

Several research firms have commented on JBL. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

