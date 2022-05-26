Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,685 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $20,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 46,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PETS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

PetMed Express stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $46.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59. The firm has a market cap of $453.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.55.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. PetMed Express had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.39%.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

