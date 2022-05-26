Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $20.79 Million Position in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,595,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Partner Communications were worth $20,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Partner Communications by 122.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Partner Communications by 11.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Partner Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTNR stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Partner Communications Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Partner Communications in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

