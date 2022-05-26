Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 10,300 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Trex worth $20,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trex by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,393,000 after purchasing an additional 137,260 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Trex by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Trex from $84.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.39.

NYSE TREX opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.64. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.67 million. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

