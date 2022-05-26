Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,894 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 12.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $915,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,066,000 after purchasing an additional 92,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 26.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments stock opened at $125.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.80 and a fifty-two week high of $197.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.23.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.65%.

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.46.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.