Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $4.63 Million in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 110,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Vir Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $374,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,518,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,726,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $68,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,770 shares of company stock valued at $783,376 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

VIR opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of -0.55. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.07. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 96.39% and a net margin of 52.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VIR shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $250.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Vir Biotechnology Profile (Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

