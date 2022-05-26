KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 480.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of KE worth $20,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in KE in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in KE in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KE in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KE alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BEKE. Credit Suisse Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KE in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.70 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.35.

BEKE stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -139.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of -1.55. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $54.49.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. KE’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Company Profile (Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.