Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Receives $83.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,288.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 896.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 26,240 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLB opened at $75.17 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $104.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.85.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

About Dolby Laboratories (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.