Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 258,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,880,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.29. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.67 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

