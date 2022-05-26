Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 164,400 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 164,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of IEI opened at $120.91 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $118.78 and a 52-week high of $132.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.56 and its 200-day moving average is $124.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

