iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Position Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $21,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,829,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 203,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,517,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $103.92 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.65 and a 52-week high of $107.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.10.

