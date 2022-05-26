Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $21.28 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 126,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Celanese by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,097,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,442,000 after acquiring an additional 101,827 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,281,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Celanese by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,154,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,020,000 after acquiring an additional 61,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Celanese by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,144,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,397,000 after acquiring an additional 65,573 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.81.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

CE stock opened at $151.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.65. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

About Celanese (Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

