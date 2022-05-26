Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 950,200 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 7,198.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $21,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $43,281.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 145,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $2,995,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,327,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,337,786.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,955 shares of company stock worth $3,330,380 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.81.

Shares of CWK opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

