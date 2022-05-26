182,800 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 182,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,506,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Allstate as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $575,564,000 after purchasing an additional 119,586 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Allstate by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 143,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 78,775 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $1,168,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

NYSE ALL opened at $130.95 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.38 and a 200 day moving average of $124.27. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

