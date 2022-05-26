Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 626,446 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 101.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,243,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626,446 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $21,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,278,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,949,000 after purchasing an additional 334,720 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,598,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,530 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,451,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,688,000 after purchasing an additional 41,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,005,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,608,000 after purchasing an additional 238,307 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.23.

HST stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

