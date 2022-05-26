Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $21,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 80.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 114.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total transaction of $31,091.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula R. Meyer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $98,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 963 shares of company stock worth $185,220. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $174.40 on Thursday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.00 and a twelve month high of $234.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.48. The stock has a market cap of $553.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 37.55%. The company had revenue of $43.06 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.46%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

