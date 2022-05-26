Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $21.70 Million Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Zai Lab worth $21,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,699,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,274,000 after buying an additional 3,285,522 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,052,000 after buying an additional 1,393,199 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,393,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,550,000 after acquiring an additional 685,003 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 6,826.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 249,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,314,000 after acquiring an additional 246,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,138,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,975,000 after acquiring an additional 243,565 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ZLAB. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

ZLAB opened at $32.11 on Thursday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $181.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.58). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 324.08% and a negative return on equity of 37.26%. The firm had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

