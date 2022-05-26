Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 1,295,637 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 8,252.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,311,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295,637 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $22,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAC. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 546.2% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.09.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

