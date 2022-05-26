Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,692 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.24% of Inotiv worth $21,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOTV. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 174.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 2,350.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 2,291.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

NOTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inotiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

In other news, COO James Harkness bought 38,968 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.65 per share, with a total value of $765,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOTV opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.24. Inotiv, Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.40. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 29.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

