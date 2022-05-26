Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.11% of Utah Medical Products worth $22,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the 4th quarter worth $1,086,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 17,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $170,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UTMD opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.66 and a 200-day moving average of $94.58. The company has a market capitalization of $303.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.25. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $133.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

