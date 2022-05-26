Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 32,930 SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,930 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $22,334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of SVB Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,360 shares of company stock worth $4,857,395. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $767.00 to $674.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $746.53.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $452.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $603.83. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $419.60 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 34.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.