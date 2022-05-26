Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,015,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.43% of American Public Education worth $22,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 9.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.89. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. American Public Education had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on APEI shares. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on American Public Education from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

American Public Education Profile (Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.