Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $22.05 Million Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 1,264.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.53% of Spectrum Brands worth $22,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 182.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 65.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $86.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.49. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 68.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPB. National Bank Financial upgraded Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.29.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

