Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 33,200 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $21,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,866,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,164,000 after buying an additional 43,469 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AXIS Capital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,765,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,619,000 after purchasing an additional 38,390 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AXIS Capital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,459,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,943,000 after purchasing an additional 103,992 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AXIS Capital by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,434,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,380,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,202,000 after purchasing an additional 243,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

AXS stock opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $61.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.16.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.35. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.92%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

