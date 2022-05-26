Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 40,300 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $22,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTBI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 14,578 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $414.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.64.

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.