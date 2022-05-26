CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,590,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.30% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $22,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

NYSE:CTT opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.48. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $12.57.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 61.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

