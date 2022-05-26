Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $22.44 Million Stock Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 710,382 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,401 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $22,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 278,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 170,344 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 10.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,653,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,431,000 after purchasing an additional 158,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,053,000 after purchasing an additional 95,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 66.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 70,522 shares during the last quarter.

Get TowneBank alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TOWN opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.98. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86.

TowneBank Company Profile (Get Rating)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.