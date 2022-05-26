Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,191 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $72,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after purchasing an additional 40,139 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.86.

CSL opened at $245.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.48. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $178.73 and a 1 year high of $275.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.36%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

