Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 405,281 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,281 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $22,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,227 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,138,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 22,241 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 66,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $34.21 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 96.51% and a net margin of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile (Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.