Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 136.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 199,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $23,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $81.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.77.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.89%.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $129,825.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,990.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

