Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 153,247 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,706,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of APA worth $72,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APA. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.76.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APA stock opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.13. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

