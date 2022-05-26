Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 23,217 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 691,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,217 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Syneos Health worth $71,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 17.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,138,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,851,000 after acquiring an additional 38,663 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $70.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $104.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.79.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.40.

Syneos Health Profile (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.