Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,263 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.85% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $23,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 20,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 51,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of AAWW opened at $66.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.24. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.59 and its 200-day moving average is $80.72.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

