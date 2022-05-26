Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,571 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Ares Management worth $70,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 14.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,567,000 after purchasing an additional 91,931 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 10,138.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,145,000 after purchasing an additional 26,049 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Ares Management stock opened at $67.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.20. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.61%.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,286,327.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,261,201.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

