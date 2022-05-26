Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 79,286 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,405,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,286 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $75,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average of $48.41. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.57%.

WTRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

