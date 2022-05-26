Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $71.36 Million Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,623,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,213 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $71,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMC opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.71. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 429.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,231.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $752,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,664,426 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $17.63.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

