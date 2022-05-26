Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Repligen worth $74,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $2,925,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Repligen during the third quarter worth about $380,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 15,357 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 430.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,951 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.57.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $154.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.64. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

