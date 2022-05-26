Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 123,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of American Water Works as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $146.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.41 and a 200-day moving average of $162.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.36 and a 1-year high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

