Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $71,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,217,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,391,000 after acquiring an additional 263,599 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,737,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,972,000 after purchasing an additional 114,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,764,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,372,000 after purchasing an additional 414,949 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,157,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,446,000 after purchasing an additional 225,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,874,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,936,000 after purchasing an additional 71,155 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $58.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.79. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

