Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 680,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Crown worth $75,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown stock opened at $101.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.27 and a 12-month high of $130.42.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.69%.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $254,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 13,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,601 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

About Crown (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.