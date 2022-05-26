Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $73.37 Million Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.82% of Lithia Motors worth $73,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $1,319,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

LAD opened at $292.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.60. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.20 and a 1-year high of $387.63.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 43.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.71.

In related news, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total transaction of $624,423.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,487,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,681. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

