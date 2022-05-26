Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,591,000 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $23,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,235,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,096,000 after purchasing an additional 342,618 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,250,000 after purchasing an additional 82,129 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,050,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,461,000 after purchasing an additional 592,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,614 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,299,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,331 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $62.37 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

