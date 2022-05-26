Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 13,302 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 926,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.84% of First American Financial worth $72,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $920,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 1,653.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 88,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $2,337,069.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,978.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

NYSE:FAF opened at $59.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.53. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

