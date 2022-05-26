Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $74.55 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 574,942 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of Universal Health Services worth $74,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 389.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.69.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $122.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.98. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

