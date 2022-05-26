Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 46,229 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,484,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,229 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of New York Times worth $71,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in New York Times by 800.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.89. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $56.19.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.35 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

