Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,032,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $74,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,317,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,107 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,364,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,065,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,160,000 after purchasing an additional 180,869 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,240,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,569,000 after buying an additional 1,243,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% during the third quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. now owns 11,025,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,615,000 after buying an additional 1,195,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

In related news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $312,381.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,921.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,996,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

