Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,593 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.11% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $75,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 263.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.14.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $126.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 28.15 and a quick ratio of 52.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.37. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.03 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

