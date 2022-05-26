Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $72,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total value of $118,535.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total value of $384,660.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $398.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.26. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 113.66% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.14.

Fair Isaac Profile (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.